Range
66.18 - 68.82
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.7M
Div / Yield
2.56/3.68%
52 Wk
55.27 - 80.36
Mkt Cap
17.9B
Payout Ratio
38.92
Open
67.17
P/E
11.09
EPS
1.78
Shares
261.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Principal Financial Group Inc is a provider of retirement savings, investment, and insurance products, with approximately $806.6 billion in assets under management and nearly 20 million customers as of the recent quarter. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6501.850 0.2000
REV3.840B4.109B269.000M

Analyst Ratings

Principal Financial Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Principal Financial Gr (PFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ: PFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Principal Financial Gr's (PFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Principal Financial Gr (PFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ: PFG) was reported by Barclays on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting PFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.55% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Principal Financial Gr (PFG)?

A

The stock price for Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ: PFG) is $68.5 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Principal Financial Gr (PFG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Principal Financial Gr (PFG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) reporting earnings?

A

Principal Financial Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Principal Financial Gr (PFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Principal Financial Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Principal Financial Gr (PFG) operate in?

A

Principal Financial Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.