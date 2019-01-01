|Q2 2022
|0.470
|0.540
|0.0700
|5.120B
|5.862B
|742.000M
You can purchase shares of Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Johnson Controls Intl’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI).
The latest price target for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting JCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.33% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) is $63.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.
Johnson Controls Intl’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Johnson Controls Intl.
Johnson Controls Intl is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.