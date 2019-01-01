QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for about 40% of sales, fire and security represents another 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 20% of revenue. In fiscal 2021, Johnson Controls generated over $23.5 billion in revenue.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.540 0.0700
REV5.120B5.862B742.000M

see more
Johnson Controls Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Johnson Controls Intl's (JCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting JCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.33% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Johnson Controls Intl (JCI)?

A

The stock price for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) is $63.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) reporting earnings?

A

Johnson Controls Intl’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Johnson Controls Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) operate in?

A

Johnson Controls Intl is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.