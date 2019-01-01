QQQ
Range
132.56 - 135.48
Vol / Avg.
6.5M/12.6M
Div / Yield
5.68/4.29%
52 Wk
92.86 - 139.44
Mkt Cap
260.3B
Payout Ratio
65.23
Open
132.91
P/E
16.27
EPS
2.63
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Chevron is the second- largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.3 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.9 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the U.S. and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2020 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.1 billion barrels of liquids and 29.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1002.560 -0.5400
REV44.800B48.129B3.329B

Chevron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chevron (CVX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chevron's (CVX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chevron (CVX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was reported by B of A Securities on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting CVX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.48% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chevron (CVX)?

A

The stock price for Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is $135.04 last updated Today at 5:09:15 PM.

Q

Does Chevron (CVX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reporting earnings?

A

Chevron’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Chevron (CVX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chevron.

Q

What sector and industry does Chevron (CVX) operate in?

A

Chevron is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.