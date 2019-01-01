TJX is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. It sells a variety of branded goods, opportunistically buying inventory from a network of over 21,000 vendors worldwide. TJX targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-60%, capitalizing on a flexible merchandising network, relatively low-frills stores, and a treasure-hunt shopping experience to drive margins and inventory turnover. TJX derived 79% of fiscal 2021 revenue from the United States, with 11% from Europe (mostly the United Kingdom and Germany), 9% from Canada, and the remainder from Australia. The company operated 4,572 stores at the end of fiscal 2021 under the T.J. Maxx, T.K. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, Homesense, Winners, and Sierra banners.