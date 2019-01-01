QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.5M
Div / Yield
1.04/1.61%
52 Wk
59.85 - 77.35
Mkt Cap
77.1B
Payout Ratio
38.52
Open
-
P/E
23.96
EPS
0.85
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 14 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:50AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
TJX is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. It sells a variety of branded goods, opportunistically buying inventory from a network of over 21,000 vendors worldwide. TJX targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-60%, capitalizing on a flexible merchandising network, relatively low-frills stores, and a treasure-hunt shopping experience to drive margins and inventory turnover. TJX derived 79% of fiscal 2021 revenue from the United States, with 11% from Europe (mostly the United Kingdom and Germany), 9% from Canada, and the remainder from Australia. The company operated 4,572 stores at the end of fiscal 2021 under the T.J. Maxx, T.K. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, Homesense, Winners, and Sierra banners.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.780 -0.1300
REV14.260B13.854B-406.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TJX Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TJX Companies (TJX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TJX Companies's (TJX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TJX Companies (TJX) stock?

A

The latest price target for TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 83.00 expecting TJX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.34% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TJX Companies (TJX)?

A

The stock price for TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) is $64.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TJX Companies (TJX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reporting earnings?

A

TJX Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is TJX Companies (TJX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TJX Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does TJX Companies (TJX) operate in?

A

TJX Companies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.