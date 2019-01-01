|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|0.130
|0.0500
|REV
|253.220M
|272.300M
|19.080M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mueller Water Products’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Standex International (NYSE:SXI) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX).
The latest price target for Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MWA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) is $12.13 last updated Today at 5:56:49 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Mueller Water Products’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mueller Water Products.
Mueller Water Products is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.