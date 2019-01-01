QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and sells products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates in the business segment of Infrastructure and Technologies. Infrastructure manufactures valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, and others. Technologies offer water metering products and systems and water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.130 0.0500
REV253.220M272.300M19.080M

Mueller Water Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mueller Water Products (MWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mueller Water Products's (MWA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mueller Water Products (MWA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MWA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mueller Water Products (MWA)?

A

The stock price for Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) is $12.13 last updated Today at 5:56:49 PM.

Q

Does Mueller Water Products (MWA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) reporting earnings?

A

Mueller Water Products’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Mueller Water Products (MWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mueller Water Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Mueller Water Products (MWA) operate in?

A

Mueller Water Products is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.