QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
94.63 - 96.42
Vol / Avg.
157.5K/2.2M
Div / Yield
4.52/4.59%
52 Wk
84.17 - 118.02
Mkt Cap
31.2B
Payout Ratio
25.42
Open
96.75
P/E
5.74
EPS
5.25
Shares
330M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 5:12AM
load more
LyondellBasell Industries NV is a petrochemical producer with operations in the U.S. and Europe. It operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS), Refining and Technology. The company is a major producer of polyethylene, the world's largest producer of polypropylene, and the second- largest producer of propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Substantially, all of the company's revenue is derived from product sales.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.9703.630 -0.3400
REV11.950B12.830B880.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LyondellBasell Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LyondellBasell Industries's (LYB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LyondellBasell Industries.

Q

What is the target price for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) stock?

A

The latest price target for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) was reported by BMO Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 103.00 expecting LYB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.04% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)?

A

The stock price for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) is $94.465 last updated Today at 2:39:23 PM.

Q

Does LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 6, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reporting earnings?

A

LyondellBasell Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LyondellBasell Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) operate in?

A

LyondellBasell Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.