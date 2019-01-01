|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|0.880
|0.1200
|REV
|62.760M
|61.412M
|-1.348M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Southside Bancshares’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SBSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) is $40.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
Southside Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Southside Bancshares.
Southside Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.