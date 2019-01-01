QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It provides various services such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage, equity lending, wealth management & trust, and brokerage. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income, gains on sales of assets, and fee income.

Southside Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southside Bancshares (SBSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southside Bancshares's (SBSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southside Bancshares (SBSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SBSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southside Bancshares (SBSI)?

A

The stock price for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) is $40.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southside Bancshares (SBSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reporting earnings?

A

Southside Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Southside Bancshares (SBSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southside Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Southside Bancshares (SBSI) operate in?

A

Southside Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.