Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.51 - 22.75
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.65
EPS
0.17
Shares
83.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Tenneco's emissions-control products meet strict air-quality legislation, optimize engine performance, improve fuel economy, and acoustically tune engine sound to fit a vehicle's profile. Ride-control products enhance safety by enabling improved steering, braking, and acceleration as well as ride comfort. Champion, Fel-Pro, Moog, Monroe, and Walker are some of Tenneco's well-known aftermarket brands. In 2020, 40% of revenue came from North America, 37% from Europe, 18% from China, and 5% other regions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.160-0.110 -0.2700
REV4.170B4.389B219.000M

Tenneco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenneco (TEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenneco's (TEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tenneco (TEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) was reported by Jefferies on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting TEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.95% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenneco (TEN)?

A

The stock price for Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) is $19.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenneco (TEN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 21, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2019.

Q

When is Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reporting earnings?

A

Tenneco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Tenneco (TEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenneco.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenneco (TEN) operate in?

A

Tenneco is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.