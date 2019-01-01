Tenneco's emissions-control products meet strict air-quality legislation, optimize engine performance, improve fuel economy, and acoustically tune engine sound to fit a vehicle's profile. Ride-control products enhance safety by enabling improved steering, braking, and acceleration as well as ride comfort. Champion, Fel-Pro, Moog, Monroe, and Walker are some of Tenneco's well-known aftermarket brands. In 2020, 40% of revenue came from North America, 37% from Europe, 18% from China, and 5% other regions.