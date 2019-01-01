Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The portfolio of investments consists of capital markets, chemicals, diversified, beverages, banks, electric utilities, oil, gas and consumable fuels, personal products, and other areas.