Range
27.87 - 28.75
Vol / Avg.
25.6K/42.6K
Div / Yield
2.15/7.56%
52 Wk
24.41 - 34.68
Mkt Cap
450.7M
Payout Ratio
16.89
Open
28.45
P/E
2.64
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The portfolio of investments consists of capital markets, chemicals, diversified, beverages, banks, electric utilities, oil, gas and consumable fuels, personal products, and other areas.

Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (ETO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd's (ETO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (ETO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) was reported by Hilliard Lyons on August 15, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ETO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (ETO)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) is $27.87 last updated Today at 8:56:20 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (ETO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (ETO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (ETO) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.