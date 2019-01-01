QQQ
Range
5.39 - 5.69
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/557K
Div / Yield
0.58/10.23%
52 Wk
5.63 - 7.18
Mkt Cap
761.9M
Payout Ratio
38.66
Open
5.41
P/E
3.78
EPS
0
Shares
133.9M
Outstanding
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to seek high current income. Its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

PIMCO High Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PIMCO High Income Fund's (PHK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO High Income Fund.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO High Income Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) is $5.69 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO High Income Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO High Income Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) operate in?

A

PIMCO High Income Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.