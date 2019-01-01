QQQ
Range
96.93 - 98.87
Vol / Avg.
83.6K/123.6K
Div / Yield
1.36/1.39%
52 Wk
80 - 109.87
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
23
Open
97.46
P/E
17.1
EPS
1.48
Shares
38.5M
Outstanding
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. Fluid products include hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, and filtration systems and components. Applied Industrial Technologies operates primarily in North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.550 0.4700
REV850.870M876.900M26.030M

Applied Industrial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Industrial (AIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Industrial's (AIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied Industrial (AIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) was reported by Baird on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 111.00 expecting AIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.38% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Industrial (AIT)?

A

The stock price for Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) is $97.899 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Industrial (AIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Industrial’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Applied Industrial (AIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Industrial (AIT) operate in?

A

Applied Industrial is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.