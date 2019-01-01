QQQ
Range
100.74 - 102.38
Vol / Avg.
257.7K/196.7K
Div / Yield
3/2.98%
52 Wk
85.3 - 114.19
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
59.38
Open
101.4
P/E
20.78
EPS
1.93
Shares
50.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
Idacorp is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, acts as an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy and capacity. To do this, Idacorp owns and operates a portfolio of hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas-fired, and diesel-fired power plants located across the Northwestern United States. The company's hydroelectric and coal-fired plants are responsible for most of its total energy production. Idacorp primarily generates revenue from the sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers. Most of the company's customers are residential consumers living in the Northwestern United States, while commercial and industrial consumers also represent significant revenue streams.

Idacorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Idacorp (IDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Idacorp's (IDA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Idacorp (IDA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) was reported by B of A Securities on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 123.00 expecting IDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.06% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Idacorp (IDA)?

A

The stock price for Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) is $100.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Idacorp (IDA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) reporting earnings?

A

Idacorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Idacorp (IDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Idacorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Idacorp (IDA) operate in?

A

Idacorp is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.