Idacorp is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, acts as an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy and capacity. To do this, Idacorp owns and operates a portfolio of hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas-fired, and diesel-fired power plants located across the Northwestern United States. The company's hydroelectric and coal-fired plants are responsible for most of its total energy production. Idacorp primarily generates revenue from the sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers. Most of the company's customers are residential consumers living in the Northwestern United States, while commercial and industrial consumers also represent significant revenue streams.