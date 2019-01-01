Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 81,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $300,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with nearly 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.