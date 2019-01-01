QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 81,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $300,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with nearly 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Invitation Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invitation Homes (INVH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invitation Homes's (INVH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Invitation Homes (INVH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) was reported by Keybanc on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting INVH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.93% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invitation Homes (INVH)?

A

The stock price for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is $37.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invitation Homes (INVH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) reporting earnings?

A

Invitation Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Invitation Homes (INVH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invitation Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Invitation Homes (INVH) operate in?

A

Invitation Homes is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.