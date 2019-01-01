|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Invitation Homes’s space includes: American Campus (NYSE:ACC), UDR (NYSE:UDR), Centerspace (NYSE:CSR), Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).
The latest price target for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) was reported by Keybanc on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting INVH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.93% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is $37.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Invitation Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Invitation Homes.
Invitation Homes is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.