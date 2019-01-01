QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
National Oilwell Varco is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with more than a thousand locations in six continents.

NOV Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NOV (NOV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NOV (NYSE: NOV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NOV's (NOV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NOV (NOV) stock?

A

The latest price target for NOV (NYSE: NOV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting NOV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.26% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NOV (NOV)?

A

The stock price for NOV (NYSE: NOV) is $16.37 last updated Today at 7:37:30 PM.

Q

Does NOV (NOV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is NOV (NYSE:NOV) reporting earnings?

A

NOV’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is NOV (NOV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NOV.

Q

What sector and industry does NOV (NOV) operate in?

A

NOV is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.