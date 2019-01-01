ChampionX Corp helps companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently. The company operates in four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, which offers products and services that cover a broad range of onshore and offshore chemical solutions in production and midstream operations; Production & Automation Technologies offers artificial lift equipment, end-to-end automation, and digital solutions, as well as other production equipment, it also offers automation and optimization hardware and software; Drilling Technologies includes polycrystalline diamond cutter ("PDC") inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools; and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. The Chemical & Automation segments both generate the majority of the revenue for the company.