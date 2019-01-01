QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
ChampionX Corp helps companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently. The company operates in four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, which offers products and services that cover a broad range of onshore and offshore chemical solutions in production and midstream operations; Production & Automation Technologies offers artificial lift equipment, end-to-end automation, and digital solutions, as well as other production equipment, it also offers automation and optimization hardware and software; Drilling Technologies includes polycrystalline diamond cutter ("PDC") inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools; and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. The Chemical & Automation segments both generate the majority of the revenue for the company.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.260 0.0100
REV838.600M822.145M-16.455M

ChampionX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ChampionX (CHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ: CHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ChampionX's (CHX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ChampionX (CHX) stock?

A

The latest price target for ChampionX (NASDAQ: CHX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting CHX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.16% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ChampionX (CHX)?

A

The stock price for ChampionX (NASDAQ: CHX) is $20.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ChampionX (CHX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ChampionX.

Q

When is ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) reporting earnings?

A

ChampionX’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is ChampionX (CHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ChampionX.

Q

What sector and industry does ChampionX (CHX) operate in?

A

ChampionX is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.