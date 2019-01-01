|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.900
|0.900
|0.0000
|REV
|2.020B
|1.991B
|-29.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fifth Third Bancorp’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) was reported by UBS on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting FITB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.72% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is $47.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Fifth Third Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fifth Third Bancorp.
Fifth Third Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.