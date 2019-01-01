QQQ
Range
14.72 - 15.02
Vol / Avg.
361K/246K
Div / Yield
0.79/5.33%
52 Wk
14.61 - 17.59
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
43.76
Open
14.77
P/E
8.21
Shares
142.2M
Outstanding
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities.

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Municipal Credit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Municipal Credit (NZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Municipal Credit's (NZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Municipal Credit.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Municipal Credit (NZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Municipal Credit

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Municipal Credit (NZF)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) is $14.994 last updated Today at 8:51:12 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Municipal Credit (NZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Municipal Credit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Municipal Credit (NZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Municipal Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Municipal Credit (NZF) operate in?

A

Nuveen Municipal Credit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.