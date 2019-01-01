QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Corporacion America Airports SA acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Its operating segments are geographically divided into Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Peru. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Argentina segment. The firm's revenue is categorized in Aeronautical Revenue, Non-Aeronautical Revenue, Commercial Revenue, Construction Service Revenue, and Other Revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

Corporacion America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corporacion America (CAAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corporacion America's (CAAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Corporacion America (CAAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CAAP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Corporacion America (CAAP)?

A

The stock price for Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) is $5.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corporacion America (CAAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corporacion America.

Q

When is Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) reporting earnings?

A

Corporacion America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Corporacion America (CAAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corporacion America.

Q

What sector and industry does Corporacion America (CAAP) operate in?

A

Corporacion America is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.