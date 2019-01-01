|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.840
|0.890
|0.0500
|REV
|173.810M
|198.000M
|24.190M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pacific Premier Bancorp’s space includes: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC), Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB).
The latest price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PPBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) is $37.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Pacific Premier Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pacific Premier Bancorp.
Pacific Premier Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.