Range
35.57 - 37.16
Vol / Avg.
312.2K/399.5K
Div / Yield
1.32/3.51%
52 Wk
36.02 - 47.46
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
36.03
Open
36.18
P/E
10.52
EPS
0.9
Shares
94.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities, and retirement accounts, among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8400.890 0.0500
REV173.810M198.000M24.190M

Pacific Premier Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Premier Bancorp's (PPBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PPBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) is $37.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Premier Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) operate in?

A

Pacific Premier Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.