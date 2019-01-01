Hub Group ranks among the largest asset-light providers of rail intermodal service. Following the August 2018 divestiture of logistics provider Mode, which was run separately, its core operating units are intermodal, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers (60% of sales); highway brokerage (12%); Unyson Logistics, which provides outsourced transportation management services (20%); and Hub Dedicated (8%), an asset-based full-truckload carrier.