|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.430
|2.480
|1.0500
|REV
|1.180B
|1.256B
|76.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hub Group’s space includes: Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD).
The latest price target for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting HUBG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.86% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) is $77.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Group.
Hub Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hub Group.
Hub Group is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.