Range
76.9 - 78.9
Vol / Avg.
160.6K/176.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
55.22 - 87.21
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
78.47
P/E
15.22
EPS
2.52
Shares
34.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Hub Group ranks among the largest asset-light providers of rail intermodal service. Following the August 2018 divestiture of logistics provider Mode, which was run separately, its core operating units are intermodal, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers (60% of sales); highway brokerage (12%); Unyson Logistics, which provides outsourced transportation management services (20%); and Hub Dedicated (8%), an asset-based full-truckload carrier.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4302.480 1.0500
REV1.180B1.256B76.000M

Hub Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hub Group (HUBG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hub Group's (HUBG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hub Group (HUBG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting HUBG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.86% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hub Group (HUBG)?

A

The stock price for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) is $77.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hub Group (HUBG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Group.

Q

When is Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) reporting earnings?

A

Hub Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hub Group (HUBG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hub Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hub Group (HUBG) operate in?

A

Hub Group is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.