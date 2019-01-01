QQQ
Range
165.79 - 173.49
Vol / Avg.
398K/317.5K
Div / Yield
2.94/1.70%
52 Wk
131.13 - 181.21
Mkt Cap
10.7B
Payout Ratio
12.52
Open
167.78
P/E
7.86
EPS
6.25
Shares
61.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Reliance Steel & Aluminum is a metal service center in the United States, providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, and alloys. The company provides over 100,000 product types to approximately more than 125,000 customers. Reliance predominantly supplies the nonresidential construction, automotive, aerospace, energy, transportation, and heavy equipment end markets. Its product offerings comprise alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.2206.830 1.6100
REV3.830B3.989B159.000M

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reliance Steel & Aluminum's (RS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s space includes: Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS), Vale (NYSE:VALE) and United States Steel (NYSE:X).

Q

What is the target price for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) was reported by Keybanc on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting RS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.57% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)?

A

The stock price for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) is $173.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) reporting earnings?

A

Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Q

What sector and industry does Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) operate in?

A

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.