Reliance Steel & Aluminum is a metal service center in the United States, providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, and alloys. The company provides over 100,000 product types to approximately more than 125,000 customers. Reliance predominantly supplies the nonresidential construction, automotive, aerospace, energy, transportation, and heavy equipment end markets. Its product offerings comprise alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products.