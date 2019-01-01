QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.75 - 15.19
Vol / Avg.
161.3K/116.4K
Div / Yield
1.41/9.50%
52 Wk
14.75 - 19.91
Mkt Cap
513M
Payout Ratio
25.62
Open
15.04
P/E
2.7
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as communications, utilities, energy, industrial, technology, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advent Claymore Convt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advent Claymore Convt (AVK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advent Claymore Convt's (AVK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advent Claymore Convt.

Q

What is the target price for Advent Claymore Convt (AVK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advent Claymore Convt

Q

Current Stock Price for Advent Claymore Convt (AVK)?

A

The stock price for Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) is $14.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advent Claymore Convt (AVK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) reporting earnings?

A

Advent Claymore Convt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advent Claymore Convt (AVK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advent Claymore Convt.

Q

What sector and industry does Advent Claymore Convt (AVK) operate in?

A

Advent Claymore Convt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.