QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
52.55 - 53.38
Vol / Avg.
631.2K/3.4M
Div / Yield
1.85/3.54%
52 Wk
27.01 - 54.73
Mkt Cap
61.9B
Payout Ratio
37.07
Open
52.78
P/E
13.45
EPS
1.87
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:45AM
load more
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company's portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canadian Natural Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Natural Res (CNQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Natural Res's (CNQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Natural Res.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Natural Res (CNQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting CNQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.37% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Natural Res (CNQ)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) is $52.61 last updated Today at 3:32:27 PM.

Q

Does Canadian Natural Res (CNQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Natural Res’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Canadian Natural Res (CNQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Natural Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Natural Res (CNQ) operate in?

A

Canadian Natural Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.