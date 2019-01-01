|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.260
|1.260
|0.0000
|REV
|4.620B
|4.678B
|58.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Waste Management’s space includes: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS).
The latest price target for Waste Management (NYSE: WM) was reported by Raymond James on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 167.00 expecting WM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.62% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Waste Management (NYSE: WM) is $144.44 last updated Today at 5:08:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Waste Management’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Waste Management.
Waste Management is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.