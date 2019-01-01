QQQ
Range
142.04 - 144.76
Vol / Avg.
534.3K/2M
Div / Yield
2.6/1.83%
52 Wk
110 - 168.04
Mkt Cap
59.9B
Payout Ratio
53.61
Open
142.44
P/E
33.08
EPS
1.21
Shares
414.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Waste Management ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating approximately 268 active landfills and about 350 transfer stations (includes acquired Advanced Disposal landfills and transfer stations). The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2601.260 0.0000
REV4.620B4.678B58.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Waste Management Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waste Management (WM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waste Management's (WM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Waste Management (WM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Waste Management (NYSE: WM) was reported by Raymond James on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 167.00 expecting WM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.62% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Waste Management (WM)?

A

The stock price for Waste Management (NYSE: WM) is $144.44 last updated Today at 5:08:04 PM.

Q

Does Waste Management (WM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Waste Management (NYSE:WM) reporting earnings?

A

Waste Management’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Waste Management (WM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waste Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Waste Management (WM) operate in?

A

Waste Management is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.