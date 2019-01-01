QQQ
Range
77.52 - 82.59
Vol / Avg.
10.7M/7.5M
Div / Yield
0.8/0.97%
52 Wk
61.25 - 96.24
Mkt Cap
155.5B
Payout Ratio
25.44
Open
79.17
P/E
29.07
EPS
0.77
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $6.5 trillion of client assets at the end of 2020. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8700.860 -0.0100
REV4.770B4.708B-62.000M

Charles Schwab Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Charles Schwab (SCHW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charles Schwab's (SCHW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Charles Schwab (SCHW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 132.00 expecting SCHW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.50% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Charles Schwab (SCHW)?

A

The stock price for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is $82.245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charles Schwab (SCHW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) reporting earnings?

A

Charles Schwab’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Charles Schwab (SCHW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charles Schwab.

Q

What sector and industry does Charles Schwab (SCHW) operate in?

A

Charles Schwab is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.