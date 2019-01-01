|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.870
|0.860
|-0.0100
|REV
|4.770B
|4.708B
|-62.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Charles Schwab’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 132.00 expecting SCHW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.50% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is $82.245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Charles Schwab’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Charles Schwab.
Charles Schwab is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.