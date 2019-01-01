QQQ
Range
18.28 - 19.15
Vol / Avg.
101.4K/87.1K
Div / Yield
0.91/4.80%
52 Wk
13.6 - 19.72
Mkt Cap
457M
Payout Ratio
11.85
Open
19.15
P/E
3.07
EPS
0
Shares
24.5M
Outstanding
Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc is a closed-end equity investment company specializing in energy and other natural resources stocks. The investment objectives of the fund are the preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. Its portfolio of investments comprises of different sector investments such as in the energy sector and basic materials.

Adams Natural Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Adams Natural Resources (PEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adams Natural Resources's (PEO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adams Natural Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Adams Natural Resources (PEO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adams Natural Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Adams Natural Resources (PEO)?

A

The stock price for Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) is $18.68 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Adams Natural Resources (PEO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) reporting earnings?

A

Adams Natural Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adams Natural Resources (PEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adams Natural Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Adams Natural Resources (PEO) operate in?

A

Adams Natural Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.