Range
56 - 57.28
Vol / Avg.
260.6K/236.4K
Div / Yield
3.59/6.30%
52 Wk
54.2 - 92.19
Mkt Cap
17.3B
Payout Ratio
14
Open
56.25
P/E
3.19
EPS
4948.5
Shares
302.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 2:19PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 7:41AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
POSCO is the largest steel producer in South Korea and one of the top steel producers globally. It mainly produces flat steel and stainless steel from its two integrated steel facilities. It is exposed to the auto, shipbuilding, home appliance, engineering, and machinery industries. Posco controls around 40% of South Korean domestic market share and exports around 45%-50% of its steel products overseas, mainly to Asian countries. Through diversification, around 15%-20% of its revenue comes from non-steel and non-trading-related businesses.

POSCO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy POSCO (PKX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of POSCO (NYSE: PKX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are POSCO's (PKX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for POSCO (PKX) stock?

A

The latest price target for POSCO (NYSE: PKX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PKX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for POSCO (PKX)?

A

The stock price for POSCO (NYSE: PKX) is $57.155 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does POSCO (PKX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is POSCO (NYSE:PKX) reporting earnings?

A

POSCO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is POSCO (PKX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for POSCO.

Q

What sector and industry does POSCO (PKX) operate in?

A

POSCO is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.