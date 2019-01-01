QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
37.29 - 39.98
Vol / Avg.
21.6M/14M
Div / Yield
0.5/1.30%
52 Wk
24.52 - 42.64
Mkt Cap
53.8B
Payout Ratio
37.88
Open
39.74
P/E
29.03
EPS
0.43
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:55AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Schlumberger is the world's largest supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates its business via multiple groups: reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and Cameron. It is investing more than any other services firm to make its offerings more bundled, which it believes is likely to be one of the key industry trends during the next 10 years. Efforts on this front are most visible via the Schlumberger Production Management business, which now accounts for 10% of its revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.410 0.0700
REV5.340B6.225B885.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Schlumberger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schlumberger (SLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schlumberger's (SLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Schlumberger (SLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.43% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Schlumberger (SLB)?

A

The stock price for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) is $38.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schlumberger (SLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reporting earnings?

A

Schlumberger’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Schlumberger (SLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schlumberger.

Q

What sector and industry does Schlumberger (SLB) operate in?

A

Schlumberger is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.