|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.410
|0.0700
|REV
|5.340B
|6.225B
|885.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Schlumberger’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.43% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) is $38.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
Schlumberger’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Schlumberger.
Schlumberger is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.