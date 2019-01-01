John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation. The portfolio composition of the fund consists of common stocks, preferred securities, corporate bonds, and short-term investments. Its sector composition consists of the utilities, financials, energy, telecommunication services, industrials, healthcare, real estate, consumer discretionary and short-term investments.