Range
23.35 - 23.99
Vol / Avg.
71.3K/70.6K
Div / Yield
1.66/7.08%
52 Wk
21.05 - 26.43
Mkt Cap
828.9M
Payout Ratio
32.22
Open
23.78
P/E
4.55
EPS
0
Shares
35.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation. The portfolio composition of the fund consists of common stocks, preferred securities, corporate bonds, and short-term investments. Its sector composition consists of the utilities, financials, energy, telecommunication services, industrials, healthcare, real estate, consumer discretionary and short-term investments.

Analyst Ratings

John Hancock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock (HTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John Hancock's (HTD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock (HTD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock (HTD)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) is $23.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock (HTD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock (HTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock (HTD) operate in?

A

John Hancock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.