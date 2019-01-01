QQQ
Range
141.25 - 146.35
Vol / Avg.
11.6M/7.5M
Div / Yield
5.42/3.76%
52 Wk
102.05 - 147.22
Mkt Cap
257.3B
Payout Ratio
80.62
Open
141.25
P/E
22.33
EPS
2.29
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.2803.310 0.0300
REV14.980B14.886B-94.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AbbVie Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AbbVie (ABBV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AbbVie's (ABBV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AbbVie (ABBV) stock?

A

The latest price target for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) was reported by Mizuho on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 166.00 expecting ABBV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.05% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AbbVie (ABBV)?

A

The stock price for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is $145.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AbbVie (ABBV) pay a dividend?

A

The next AbbVie (ABBV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.

Q

When is AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) reporting earnings?

A

AbbVie’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is AbbVie (ABBV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AbbVie.

Q

What sector and industry does AbbVie (ABBV) operate in?

A

AbbVie is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.