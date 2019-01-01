With about 270 million wireless customers, Vodafone is one of the largest wireless carriers in the world. More recently, the firm has acquired cable operations and gained access to additional fixed-line networks, either building its own or gaining wholesale access. Vodafone is increasingly pushing converged services of wireless and fixed-line telephone services. Europe accounts for about three fourths of reported service revenue, with major operations in Germany (about 30% of total service revenue), the U.K. (13%), Italy (12%), and Spain (10%). Outside of Europe, 65%-owned Vodacom, which serves sub-Saharan Africa, is Vodafone's largest controlled subsidiary (12% of total service revenue). The firm also owns stakes in operations in India, Australia, and the Netherlands.