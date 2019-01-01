QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.82 - 17.98
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/6.9M
Div / Yield
1.01/5.72%
52 Wk
14.53 - 20.36
Mkt Cap
48.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.87
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
With about 270 million wireless customers, Vodafone is one of the largest wireless carriers in the world. More recently, the firm has acquired cable operations and gained access to additional fixed-line networks, either building its own or gaining wholesale access. Vodafone is increasingly pushing converged services of wireless and fixed-line telephone services. Europe accounts for about three fourths of reported service revenue, with major operations in Germany (about 30% of total service revenue), the U.K. (13%), Italy (12%), and Spain (10%). Outside of Europe, 65%-owned Vodacom, which serves sub-Saharan Africa, is Vodafone's largest controlled subsidiary (12% of total service revenue). The firm also owns stakes in operations in India, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Earnings

FY 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vodafone Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vodafone Group (VOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vodafone Group's (VOD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vodafone Group (VOD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) was reported by Argus Research on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VOD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vodafone Group (VOD)?

A

The stock price for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) is $17.94 last updated Today at 3:43:56 PM.

Q

Does Vodafone Group (VOD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021.

Q

When is Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) reporting earnings?

A

Vodafone Group’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Vodafone Group (VOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vodafone Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vodafone Group (VOD) operate in?

A

Vodafone Group is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.