|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.750
|REV
|142.454M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Grindrod Shipping Hldgs’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
The latest price target for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) was reported by Jefferies on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting GRIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.77% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) is $24.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs.
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.