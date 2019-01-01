QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd owns, charters in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses namely drybulk carriers and the tanker business. The drybulk carrier's business is further divided into handysize, and supramax whereas tanker business is further divided into medium range tankers and small tankers. It generates its revenue from Vessels.

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's (GRIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) was reported by Jefferies on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting GRIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.77% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)?

A

The stock price for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) is $24.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) reporting earnings?

A

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN) operate in?

A

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.