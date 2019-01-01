QQQ
Acuity Brands Inc is the parent company of Acuity Brands Lighting and other subsidiaries, which provide lighting products for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential applications. These products include luminaires, lighting controls, lighting components, and integrated lighting systems that use a combination of light sources. Customers include electrical distributors, electric utilities, retail home improvement centers, and lighting showrooms. A majority of the firms' revenue is generated in the United States.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4102.850 0.4400
REV880.700M926.100M45.400M

Acuity Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acuity Brands (AYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acuity Brands's (AYI) competitors?

A

Other companies in Acuity Brands’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for Acuity Brands (AYI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 245.00 expecting AYI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.17% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acuity Brands (AYI)?

A

The stock price for Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) is $177.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acuity Brands (AYI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.

Q

When is Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) reporting earnings?

A

Acuity Brands’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Acuity Brands (AYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acuity Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Acuity Brands (AYI) operate in?

A

Acuity Brands is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.