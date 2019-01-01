QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
36.83 - 37.54
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/2.8M
Div / Yield
1.25/3.38%
52 Wk
24.31 - 38.61
Mkt Cap
149.8B
Payout Ratio
35.48
Open
37.33
P/E
11.92
EPS
0.4
Shares
4.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:25PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 5:46AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 10:46AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Established in 1865 in Hong Kong, London-based HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world with assets of USD 3 trillion and 40 million customers worldwide. It operates across 64 countries globally with around 220,000 full time staff. Key regions include Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and North America. United Kingdom and Hong Kong are the two largest markets for the bank. The bank offers retail, commercial and institutional banking, global banking and markets, wealth management, and private banking.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.450
REV11.989B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HSBC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HSBC Holdings (HSBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HSBC Holdings's (HSBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HSBC Holdings (HSBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) was reported by UBS on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HSBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HSBC Holdings (HSBC)?

A

The stock price for HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) is $36.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HSBC Holdings (HSBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2021.

Q

When is HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) reporting earnings?

A

HSBC Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is HSBC Holdings (HSBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HSBC Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does HSBC Holdings (HSBC) operate in?

A

HSBC Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.