Range
76.08 - 77.28
Vol / Avg.
3M/2.8M
Div / Yield
1.6/2.09%
52 Wk
54.94 - 78.03
Mkt Cap
43.1B
Payout Ratio
30.9
Open
76.51
P/E
15.95
EPS
1.4
Shares
562.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Archer Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. Additionally, the company owns an extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3401.500 0.1600
REV20.210B23.090B2.880B

Analyst Ratings

Archer-Daniels Midland Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Archer-Daniels Midland's (ADM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting ADM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.06% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM)?

A

The stock price for Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) is $76.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) reporting earnings?

A

Archer-Daniels Midland’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Archer-Daniels Midland.

Q

What sector and industry does Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) operate in?

A

Archer-Daniels Midland is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.