|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.010
|2.280
|0.2700
|REV
|3.280B
|3.497B
|217.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in JB Hunt Transport Servs’s space includes: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR).
The latest price target for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 203.00 expecting JBHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.54% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) is $188.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
JB Hunt Transport Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for JB Hunt Transport Servs.
JB Hunt Transport Servs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.