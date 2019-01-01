J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of its owned containers (45% of sales in 2021); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (21%); for-hire truckload (7%); heavy goods final-mile delivery (6%), and asset-light truck brokerage (21%).