QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/592.1K
Div / Yield
1.6/0.85%
52 Wk
140.88 - 208.87
Mkt Cap
19.8B
Payout Ratio
16.53
Open
-
P/E
26.44
EPS
2.3
Shares
105.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 12:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:02PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of its owned containers (45% of sales in 2021); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (21%); for-hire truckload (7%); heavy goods final-mile delivery (6%), and asset-light truck brokerage (21%).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0102.280 0.2700
REV3.280B3.497B217.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JB Hunt Transport Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JB Hunt Transport Servs's (JBHT) competitors?

A

Other companies in JB Hunt Transport Servs’s space includes: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR).

Q

What is the target price for JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) stock?

A

The latest price target for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 203.00 expecting JBHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.54% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT)?

A

The stock price for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) is $188.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) reporting earnings?

A

JB Hunt Transport Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JB Hunt Transport Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) operate in?

A

JB Hunt Transport Servs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.