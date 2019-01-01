QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.64 - 36.66
Vol / Avg.
48.5K/45.5K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.54%
52 Wk
27 - 38.41
Mkt Cap
674M
Payout Ratio
6.83
Open
36.51
P/E
12.72
EPS
0.8
Shares
18.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 9:15AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp provides banking services. It operates through two segments namely Banking, which involves the delivery of loan and deposit, and Peapack Private Division which includes investment management services. The banking segment includes commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending, deposit generation, and internet banking services. Peapack Private includes investment management services for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, administrator, custodian and guardian, and other financial planning and advisory services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.780 -0.0200
REV54.260M56.176M1.916M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Peapack Gladstone Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peapack Gladstone Finl's (PGC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting PGC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.50% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC)?

A

The stock price for Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) is $36.64 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) reporting earnings?

A

Peapack Gladstone Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peapack Gladstone Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC) operate in?

A

Peapack Gladstone Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.