|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.800
|0.780
|-0.0200
|REV
|54.260M
|56.176M
|1.916M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Peapack Gladstone Finl’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI).
The latest price target for Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting PGC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.50% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) is $36.64 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Peapack Gladstone Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Peapack Gladstone Finl.
Peapack Gladstone Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.