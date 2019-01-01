Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp provides banking services. It operates through two segments namely Banking, which involves the delivery of loan and deposit, and Peapack Private Division which includes investment management services. The banking segment includes commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending, deposit generation, and internet banking services. Peapack Private includes investment management services for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, administrator, custodian and guardian, and other financial planning and advisory services.