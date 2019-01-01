YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI, Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler Colster, Roadie, Wildly Stronger! Keep Ice Longer!, SideKick, FatWall, PermaFrost, T-Rex, ColdLock, NeverFail, AnchorPoint, InterLock, BearFoot, Vortex, DoubleHaul, LipGrip, Vortex, DryHide, ColdCell, HydroLock, Over-the-Nose, and LOAD-AND-LOCK. The company distributes products through wholesale channel and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channel.