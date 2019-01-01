QQQ
Range
57.1 - 60.18
Vol / Avg.
832.4K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
54 - 108.82
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
58.51
P/E
24.25
EPS
0.61
Shares
87.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI, Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler Colster, Roadie, Wildly Stronger! Keep Ice Longer!, SideKick, FatWall, PermaFrost, T-Rex, ColdLock, NeverFail, AnchorPoint, InterLock, BearFoot, Vortex, DoubleHaul, LipGrip, Vortex, DryHide, ColdCell, HydroLock, Over-the-Nose, and LOAD-AND-LOCK. The company distributes products through wholesale channel and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channel.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.870 0.0400
REV442.340M443.125M785.000K

Analyst Ratings

YETI Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YETI Holdings (YETI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are YETI Holdings's (YETI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for YETI Holdings (YETI) stock?

A

The latest price target for YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) was reported by Baird on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting YETI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.55% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for YETI Holdings (YETI)?

A

The stock price for YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) is $60.18 last updated Today at 6:25:24 PM.

Q

Does YETI Holdings (YETI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YETI Holdings.

Q

When is YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) reporting earnings?

A

YETI Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is YETI Holdings (YETI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YETI Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does YETI Holdings (YETI) operate in?

A

YETI Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.