QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
58.16 - 59.39
Vol / Avg.
225.5K/507.6K
Div / Yield
1.82/3.07%
52 Wk
44.84 - 65.95
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
39.69
Open
59.72
P/E
12.99
EPS
1.45
Shares
91.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:19PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:32PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 6:47AM
load more
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
National Fuel Gas Co is a diversified energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production segment, the Pipeline and Storage segment, the Gathering segment, and the Utility segment. Geographically it generates revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3501.480 0.1300
REV547.290M546.557M-733.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Fuel Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Fuel Gas (NFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Fuel Gas's (NFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Fuel Gas (NFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) was reported by Raymond James on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting NFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.06% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Fuel Gas (NFG)?

A

The stock price for National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) is $58.4425 last updated Today at 6:47:24 PM.

Q

Does National Fuel Gas (NFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) reporting earnings?

A

National Fuel Gas’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is National Fuel Gas (NFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Fuel Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does National Fuel Gas (NFG) operate in?

A

National Fuel Gas is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.