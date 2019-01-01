|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.350
|1.480
|0.1300
|REV
|547.290M
|546.557M
|-733.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in National Fuel Gas’s space includes: South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI), Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN), Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX), UGI (NYSE:UGI) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR).
The latest price target for National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) was reported by Raymond James on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting NFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.06% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) is $58.4425 last updated Today at 6:47:24 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
National Fuel Gas’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for National Fuel Gas.
National Fuel Gas is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.