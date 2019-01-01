QQQ
Range
64.15 - 65.87
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/7.8M
Div / Yield
1.4/2.11%
52 Wk
52.91 - 69.47
Mkt Cap
89.2B
Payout Ratio
43.75
Open
65.34
P/E
21.8
EPS
0.72
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Mondelez has operated as an independent organization since its split from the former Kraft Foods North American grocery business in October 2012. The firm is a leading player in the global snack arena with a presence in the biscuit (48% of sales), chocolate (31%), gum/candy (10%), beverage (4%), and cheese and grocery (7%) aisles. Mondelez's portfolio includes well-known brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Halls, Trident, and Cadbury, among others. The firm derives around one third of revenue from developing markets, nearly 40% from Europe, and the remainder from North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.710 -0.0100
REV7.590B7.658B68.000M

Analyst Ratings

Mondelez International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mondelez International (MDLZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mondelez International's (MDLZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mondelez International (MDLZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) was reported by BMO Capital on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting MDLZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.72% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mondelez International (MDLZ)?

A

The stock price for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is $64.255 last updated Today at 3:27:07 PM.

Q

Does Mondelez International (MDLZ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Mondelez International (MDLZ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reporting earnings?

A

Mondelez International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Mondelez International (MDLZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mondelez International.

Q

What sector and industry does Mondelez International (MDLZ) operate in?

A

Mondelez International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.