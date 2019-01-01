|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|0.710
|-0.0100
|REV
|7.590B
|7.658B
|68.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mondelez International’s space includes: Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
The latest price target for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) was reported by BMO Capital on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting MDLZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.72% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is $64.255 last updated Today at 3:27:07 PM.
The next Mondelez International (MDLZ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Mondelez International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mondelez International.
Mondelez International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.