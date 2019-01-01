Mondelez has operated as an independent organization since its split from the former Kraft Foods North American grocery business in October 2012. The firm is a leading player in the global snack arena with a presence in the biscuit (48% of sales), chocolate (31%), gum/candy (10%), beverage (4%), and cheese and grocery (7%) aisles. Mondelez's portfolio includes well-known brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Halls, Trident, and Cadbury, among others. The firm derives around one third of revenue from developing markets, nearly 40% from Europe, and the remainder from North America.