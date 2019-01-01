QQQ
TC Energy operates natural gas, oil, and power generation assets in Canada and the United States. The firm operates more than 60,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines, more than 650 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, and about 4,200 megawatts of electric power.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.840 0.0100
REV2.800B2.843B43.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TC Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TC Energy (TRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TC Energy's (TRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TC Energy.

Q

What is the target price for TC Energy (TRP) stock?

A

The latest price target for TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TRP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TC Energy (TRP)?

A

The stock price for TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is $51.415 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TC Energy (TRP) pay a dividend?

A

The next TC Energy (TRP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) reporting earnings?

A

TC Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is TC Energy (TRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TC Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does TC Energy (TRP) operate in?

A

TC Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.