Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems and others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.500 0.0200
REV608.390M669.000M60.610M

nVent Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy nVent Electric (NVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are nVent Electric's (NVT) competitors?

A

Other companies in nVent Electric’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for nVent Electric (NVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) was reported by Barclays on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting NVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.97% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for nVent Electric (NVT)?

A

The stock price for nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) is $32.66 last updated Today at 8:31:00 PM.

Q

Does nVent Electric (NVT) pay a dividend?

A

The next nVent Electric (NVT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-21.

Q

When is nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) reporting earnings?

A

nVent Electric’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is nVent Electric (NVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for nVent Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does nVent Electric (NVT) operate in?

A

nVent Electric is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.