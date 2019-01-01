QQQ
Range
196.48 - 201.98
Vol / Avg.
217.5K/690K
Div / Yield
7/3.53%
52 Wk
183.75 - 257.68
Mkt Cap
11.8B
Payout Ratio
19.22
Open
197.77
P/E
6.99
EPS
4.96
Shares
58.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
Whirlpool Corp is a global manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances and related products. Its segments consist of North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Most of the company's sales occur in North America. Products are divided into various classes, including laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and others. The majority of revenue is derived from the laundry appliances and refrigerators and freezers classes. Whirlpool also sells its products to other manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for resale across its geographic segments. The company's major international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, and Brastemp among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.8406.140 0.3000
REV5.880B5.815B-65.000M

Whirlpool Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whirlpool (WHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Whirlpool's (WHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Whirlpool (WHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) was reported by RBC Capital on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting WHR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.65% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Whirlpool (WHR)?

A

The stock price for Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) is $201.375 last updated Today at 4:52:04 PM.

Q

Does Whirlpool (WHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) reporting earnings?

A

Whirlpool’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Whirlpool (WHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whirlpool.

Q

What sector and industry does Whirlpool (WHR) operate in?

A

Whirlpool is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.