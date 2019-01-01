Whirlpool Corp is a global manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances and related products. Its segments consist of North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Most of the company's sales occur in North America. Products are divided into various classes, including laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and others. The majority of revenue is derived from the laundry appliances and refrigerators and freezers classes. Whirlpool also sells its products to other manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for resale across its geographic segments. The company's major international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, and Brastemp among others.