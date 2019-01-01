QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
31 - 31.49
Vol / Avg.
88K/214.4K
Div / Yield
1.2/3.89%
52 Wk
28.08 - 48.38
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
82.76
Open
30.85
P/E
21.28
EPS
0.32
Shares
42.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 6:02AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Deluxe is a provider of customer life-cycle management solutions to small businesses and financial institutions. The company offers checks and check-related products, logo and web design, hosting and web services, search engine optimization, marketing programmes, digital printing services, printed forms such as deposit tickets and invoices, and office supplies. The small business services segment operates under the Deluxe, NEBS, Safeguard, PsPrint, Hostopia, Logo Mojo, Aplus.net, OrangeSoda, and VerticalResponse brands. The company operates primarily in North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2201.260 0.0400
REV547.570M570.600M23.030M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Deluxe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deluxe (DLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deluxe's (DLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Deluxe (DLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting DLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Deluxe (DLX)?

A

The stock price for Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) is $31.46 last updated Today at 7:10:17 PM.

Q

Does Deluxe (DLX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) reporting earnings?

A

Deluxe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Deluxe (DLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deluxe.

Q

What sector and industry does Deluxe (DLX) operate in?

A

Deluxe is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.