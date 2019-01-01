Allison Transmission Holdings is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles, which serve as fuel-saving alternatives to less expensive manual and automated manual transmissions. It supplies its products to several end markets, including on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles. For its on-highway business, where Allison maintains 60% of the global market share, Allison transmissions are incorporated into class 4 through 8 trucks, buses, and a limited number of large consumer vehicles, such as heavy-duty pickup trucks and motorhomes. Allison has been a leader in commercial hybrid propulsion systems and has more recently made inroads into fully electric powertrains with the acquisitions of Vantage Power and AxleTech in 2019.