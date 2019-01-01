QQQ
Range
39.79 - 40.69
Vol / Avg.
778.7K/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.76/1.90%
52 Wk
32.55 - 46.4
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
18.4
Open
40.25
P/E
9.66
EPS
1.16
Shares
97.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Allison Transmission Holdings is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles, which serve as fuel-saving alternatives to less expensive manual and automated manual transmissions. It supplies its products to several end markets, including on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles. For its on-highway business, where Allison maintains 60% of the global market share, Allison transmissions are incorporated into class 4 through 8 trucks, buses, and a limited number of large consumer vehicles, such as heavy-duty pickup trucks and motorhomes. Allison has been a leader in commercial hybrid propulsion systems and has more recently made inroads into fully electric powertrains with the acquisitions of Vantage Power and AxleTech in 2019.

Allison Transmission Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allison Transmission (ALSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allison Transmission's (ALSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allison Transmission (ALSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting ALSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.27% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allison Transmission (ALSN)?

A

The stock price for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is $39.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allison Transmission (ALSN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Q

When is Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) reporting earnings?

A

Allison Transmission’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allison Transmission.

Q

What sector and industry does Allison Transmission (ALSN) operate in?

A

Allison Transmission is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.