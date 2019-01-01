QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Republic Services ranks as the second- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 186 active landfills and more than 200 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0101.020 0.0100
REV2.870B2.953B83.000M

Republic Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Republic Services (RSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Republic Services's (RSG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Republic Services (RSG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting RSG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.35% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Republic Services (RSG)?

A

The stock price for Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) is $117.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Republic Services (RSG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Republic Services (RSG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) reporting earnings?

A

Republic Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Republic Services (RSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Republic Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Republic Services (RSG) operate in?

A

Republic Services is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.