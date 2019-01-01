|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|0.820
|0.1000
|REV
|90.090M
|110.327M
|20.237M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wesbanco’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK).
The latest price target for Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) was reported by RBC Capital on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting WSBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) is $36.25 last updated Today at 4:59:04 PM.
The next Wesbanco (WSBC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Wesbanco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wesbanco.
Wesbanco is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.