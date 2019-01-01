QQQ
Range
35.29 - 36.26
Vol / Avg.
132.5K/277.4K
Div / Yield
1.32/3.81%
52 Wk
30.21 - 39.87
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
37.39
Open
35.29
P/E
9.81
EPS
0.82
Shares
62.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Wesbanco Inc is a bank holding company that offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. The company has two reportable segments: community banking and trust and investment services. WesBanco operates one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, which runs scores of branches. Its market service area primarily includes the Rust Belt region of the United States. Commercial real estate accounts for nearly half of the bank's loan portfolio. The bank has historically grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's primary component of net revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.820 0.1000
REV90.090M110.327M20.237M

Wesbanco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wesbanco (WSBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wesbanco's (WSBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wesbanco (WSBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) was reported by RBC Capital on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting WSBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wesbanco (WSBC)?

A

The stock price for Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) is $36.25 last updated Today at 4:59:04 PM.

Q

Does Wesbanco (WSBC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Wesbanco (WSBC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reporting earnings?

A

Wesbanco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Wesbanco (WSBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wesbanco.

Q

What sector and industry does Wesbanco (WSBC) operate in?

A

Wesbanco is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.