Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
113 - 188.5
Mkt Cap
354.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.49
EPS
-6.75
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company that owns subsidiaries in a range of businesses. The company reportable segments include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. Steak n Shake segment is engaged in the ownership, operation, and franchising of Steak n Shake restaurants. Its Western Sizzlin segment is engaged primarily in the franchising of restaurants. The company generates maximum revenue from Steak n Shake segment. It offers classic American brand serving premium burgers and milkshakes as well as dishes and others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Biglari Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biglari Holdings (BH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biglari Holdings's (BH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biglari Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Biglari Holdings (BH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) was reported by CL King on January 31, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biglari Holdings (BH)?

A

The stock price for Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) is $114.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biglari Holdings (BH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 13, 2002.

Q

When is Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) reporting earnings?

A

Biglari Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Biglari Holdings (BH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biglari Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Biglari Holdings (BH) operate in?

A

Biglari Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.