Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company that owns subsidiaries in a range of businesses. The company reportable segments include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. Steak n Shake segment is engaged in the ownership, operation, and franchising of Steak n Shake restaurants. Its Western Sizzlin segment is engaged primarily in the franchising of restaurants. The company generates maximum revenue from Steak n Shake segment. It offers classic American brand serving premium burgers and milkshakes as well as dishes and others.