|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.260
|2.920
|0.6600
|REV
|8.190B
|9.569B
|1.379B
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.900
|4.120
|0.2200
|REV
|10.440B
|11.327B
|887.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Deere’s space includes: Toro (NYSE:TTC), Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI), Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY), Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM).
The latest price target for Deere (NYSE: DE) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 432.00 expecting DE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.33% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Deere (NYSE: DE) is $341.95 last updated Today at 6:17:33 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Deere’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Deere.
Deere is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.