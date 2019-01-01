QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
343.1 - 355.99
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1.9M
Div / Yield
4.2/1.19%
52 Wk
320.5 - 400.34
Mkt Cap
105.4B
Payout Ratio
21.62
Open
356
P/E
19.61
EPS
4.15
Shares
308.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 3:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:03PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through a robust dealer network, which includes over 1,900 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2602.920 0.6600
REV8.190B9.569B1.379B
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.9004.120 0.2200
REV10.440B11.327B887.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Deere Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deere (DE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deere (NYSE: DE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deere's (DE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Deere (DE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Deere (NYSE: DE) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 432.00 expecting DE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.33% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Deere (DE)?

A

The stock price for Deere (NYSE: DE) is $341.95 last updated Today at 6:17:33 PM.

Q

Does Deere (DE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Deere (NYSE:DE) reporting earnings?

A

Deere’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Deere (DE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deere.

Q

What sector and industry does Deere (DE) operate in?

A

Deere is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.