Penske Automotive Group operates in 22 U.S. states and overseas. It has 144 U.S. light-vehicle stores including in Puerto Rico as well as 161 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second- largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with 93% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other services, in addition to new and used vehicles, are parts and repair and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 37 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 23 CarShop used-vehicle stores in the U.S. and U.K. The company is based in Michigan and was called United Auto Group before changing its name in 2007.