|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.690
|4.100
|0.4100
|REV
|6.220B
|6.296B
|76.100M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Penske Automotive Group’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting PAG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.74% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) is $95.48 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Penske Automotive Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Penske Automotive Group.
Penske Automotive Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.