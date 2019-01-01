QQQ
Range
88.58 - 95.87
Vol / Avg.
569.7K/319.3K
Div / Yield
1.82/1.98%
52 Wk
64.34 - 114.34
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
11.96
Open
89.59
P/E
6.18
EPS
3.99
Shares
77.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Penske Automotive Group operates in 22 U.S. states and overseas. It has 144 U.S. light-vehicle stores including in Puerto Rico as well as 161 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second- largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with 93% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other services, in addition to new and used vehicles, are parts and repair and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 37 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 23 CarShop used-vehicle stores in the U.S. and U.K. The company is based in Michigan and was called United Auto Group before changing its name in 2007.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6904.100 0.4100
REV6.220B6.296B76.100M

Penske Automotive Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Penske Automotive Group (PAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Penske Automotive Group's (PAG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Penske Automotive Group (PAG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting PAG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.74% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Penske Automotive Group (PAG)?

A

The stock price for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) is $95.48 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Penske Automotive Group (PAG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) reporting earnings?

A

Penske Automotive Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Penske Automotive Group (PAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Penske Automotive Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Penske Automotive Group (PAG) operate in?

A

Penske Automotive Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.